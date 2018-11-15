Pastry Chef Creates a Delicious Gourmet Version of the Classic Coconut Covered Sno Balls Snack Cake

After a short break from her noble mission to convert commercial sweets into healthier versions, Senior Food Editor and pastry chef Claire Saffitz of the Bon Apétit series Gourmet Makes returns to create a gourmet version of the “Sno Ball”, a coconut and marshmallow covered cream filled chocolate cake that debuted in World War II.

Using an airbrush, apple corer, cookie cutters and an expert flipping technique, Saffitz recreates the necessary bounciness of the marshmallow. Of all her experiments, the Sno Balls took the least amount of time and in Saffitz’s opinion, the most delicious.