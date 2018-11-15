Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Pastry Chef Creates a Delicious Gourmet Version of the Classic Coconut Covered Sno Balls Snack Cake

by at on

Gourmet Sno Balls

After a short break from her noble mission to convert commercial sweets into healthier versions, Senior Food Editor and pastry chef Claire Saffitz of the Bon Apétit series Gourmet Makes returns to create a gourmet version of the “Sno Ball”, a coconut and marshmallow covered cream filled chocolate cake that debuted in World War II.

Using an airbrush, apple corer, cookie cutters and an expert flipping technique, Saffitz recreates the necessary bounciness of the marshmallow. Of all her experiments, the Sno Balls took the least amount of time and in Saffitz’s opinion, the most delicious.

Sno Balls. Baby boomers will remember this post-World War II junk food favorite. Claire Saffitz returns to the Test Kitchen to try her hand at making gourmet Sno Balls.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP