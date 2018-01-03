Laughing Squid

A Gorgeous Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar Cover of ‘Careless Whisper’ Played With Live Tuning Changes

by at on

Alexandr Misko

Alexandr Misko, a remarkably talented guitarist in Russia, performed a lush, acoustic fingerstyle cover of the classic George Michael song “Careless Whisper“. As he played, Misko used every aspect of the guitar to provide additional color and depth to the sound incluing harmonics, finger tapping, slap techniques and even live tuning changes occuring multiple times throughout the song.

Misko has performed a number of songs in this uniquely amazing style including “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Every Breath You Take” by The Police and “Come As You Are” by Nirvana. Many of these songs can be found on Misko’s album Beyond the Box

