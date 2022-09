A Dizzying GoPro Ride Down a Unique Mountain Bike Trail With Elevated Wooden Bridges

Athlete Rémy Métailler shot dizzying GoPro footage of his ride down the LYM (Love Ya Man) mountain bike trail at Kicking Horse Bike Park in Golden, British Columbia. This particular trail is made up of numerous elevated bridges that twist, turn, and sometimes even cross over each other, providing a challenging but beautiful environment for any mountain biker to ride.

This Trail called Lym is crazy! So unique to me, but so fun! …Speed, rocks, skinnies and suspended bridges!