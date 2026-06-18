Google Earth Launches an Online Flight Simulator

Google Earth has launched an online flight simulator available globally, allowing home pilots to take to the virtual skies on their own without downloading an app.

Prepare for takeoff… Flight simulator is now available globally on web to all users.

This fully immersive experience allows users to fly all over the world using 3D maps generated by the app. Other features include a 2D view and historical Street View imagery showing changes over time. However, there are also some limitations.

While the flight simulator is designed to provide an immersive flying experience, the following limitations apply: Web only: The flight simulator is only available on Google Earth on web.

The flight simulator is only available on Google Earth on web. Simplified flight physics: The flight simulator is designed for casual exploration rather than high-fidelity aerodynamic training.

The flight simulator is designed for casual exploration rather than high-fidelity aerodynamic training. Dynamic loading: As you fly, 3D buildings and high-resolution imagery stream in dynamically. Flying at extreme speeds or over low-bandwidth connections may result in temporary loading delay.