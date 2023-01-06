Harpejji Cover of ‘Goodbye Stranger’ by Supertramp

French musician Mathieu Terrade performed an earnest cover of the Supertramp song “Goodbye Stranger” on his custom Harpejji by Marcodi. Terrade perfectly captured the earnest sound of the classic song, even without the defiant lyrics.

“GoodByeStranger” (Supertramp) on Harpejji K24

Here’s the original version of the song.

This song was parodied on The Office when Michael Scott was wishing a fond farewell to his nemesis Toby Flenderson in the fourth season finale.

Season 4, Episode 18 ‘Michael demands Toby’s goodbye party at Dunder Mifflin be a huge celebration; Dwight and Meredith haze Holly (Amy Ryan), the new human resources person.