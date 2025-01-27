A Pair of Perplexed Golden Retrievers Discuss How to Retrieve a Tennis Ball Sunken in a Pool

Ozzy Man amusingly provided the voices for a pair of perplexed golden retrievers named Mr. Tub and Blu who were staring at a yellow tennis ball that had sunk to the bottom of the pool. The dogs discussed the possibility of retrieving the ball with a net, despite their lack of opposable thumbs.

I just don’t know how to operate a net without opposable thumbs which is something our human has. ….We have the net but we don’t have the thumbs why don’t we? We just haven’t evolved…only humans get thumbs ….you know luck of the draw this evolution.

The Original Video and Other Antics by the Canine Duo

via Everlasting Blort

Lori Dorn

