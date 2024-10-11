Golden Retriever Holds Onto the Leash of His Emotional Support Rubber Ducky During Hydrotherapy Session

A beautiful golden retriever named HoneyBearHenry adorably held the leash of his yellow rubber ducky in his mouth as he was doing hydrotherapy to strengthen his legs and improve his agility. The duck quite encouragingly bobbed along with Henry’s strides, giving him the emotional support he needed.

Let’s go ducky !!!

Henry Loves His Rubber Ducky

Henry also brings his rubber ducky into the pool with him.

Not Always a Duck

Henry also brings other support animals with him to hydrotherapy, including a pony, a sea turtle, an octopus and a colorful rubber chicken.