Golden Retrievers Jump Over Increasingly Challenging Heights of Painter’s Tape for Treats on the Other Side

A pair of golden retrievers named Tucker and his son Todd quite amusingly jumped over painter’s tape strips placed at increasingly difficult heights to get at the treats their mom Courtney was holding on the other side. Todd tuckered out early while Tucker nearly finished the entire challenge.

Today the pups take on the painter’s tape challenge. Who is the better jumper? Will Tucker jump higher than his son, or is Todd going to take the cake on this one?

It seems that dogs of all shapes and sizes are taking this challenge.

And some are just confused by it.