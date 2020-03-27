Colorful Ceramic ‘Golden Girls’ Tiki Mugs

Online home goods retailer Toynk Toys has created a wonderful set of four colorful ceramic tiki mugs, each made in the shape of a different character from the classic TV show The Golden Girls. The forthright Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) is cast in a periwinkle blue, Southern Belle Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) dons a stylish light red, Innocent Rose Nylun (Betty White) is cast in pale yellow to match her hair and the grounded Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur) is in a standout teal.

PICTURE IT, A GOLDEN GIRLS TIKI COLLECTION: With a whole line of Geeki Tikis Golden Girls characters, there’s no better way to celebrate your love for the series than with all four of these lovely characters in your home! Relax with Rose, Dorothy, Sophia, Blanche, and your favorite mixed drinks!