A Trio of Badass Female Bagpipers From Different Continents Perform Celtic Covers of AC/DC Songs

The Goddesses of Bagpipes, a trio of badass female bagpipers from India, Scotland, and the United States, performed amazing Celtic covers of the AC/DC songs “Thunderstruck” and “It’s a Long Way to the Top”. This amazing video was shot across three different continents.

Shot across Scotland, U.S.A, and India, this music video brings together epic landscapes, powerful bagpipes, and the adrenaline you need. We bring you AC/DC, Celtic rock, into this one instrumental cover

The Goddesses include The Snake Charmer Archy J. (India), The Phantom Piper Jane Espie (Scotland), and Dame of Drones Chelsea Joy (United States).

Three badass female bagpipers take on AC/DC’s legendary rock anthems – Thunderstruck and It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) – in a captivating fusion of rock & bagpipes

Other Collaborations by the Goddesses of Bagpipes

