A pair of stubborn goats named Jimin and Yogurt playfully battled with one another in their Lorena, Texas yard. Because young goats can be a bit rough with each other, their human Dan Lasher quite cleverly put colorful pool noodles over each of their respective horns. This way, the two hircine youngsters could go at it all day without inflicting too much damage upon one another.

Jimin and Yogurt having fun.