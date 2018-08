A resident goat in Mendooran, New South Wales, Australia, decided make his way into the house in the same manner in which other pets gain entrance – by using the doggy door. The well-mannered hircine first politely knocked on the door and then very gracefully managed to get his entire body through the narrow door made for animals much smaller than him. Perhaps a tortoise will be the next one to wander in.

