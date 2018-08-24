Determined Little Tortoise Adorably Follows a Feline Friend Inside the House Through the Cat Door

A little tortoise sitting outside on a straw mat watched closely as a feline friend easily entered into the house through a flap in the door and decided to do the very same. While flap was a bit high and wide for squat little legs to negotiate, it was a combination of determination and desire that allowed the petite terrapin to break on through to the other side.
