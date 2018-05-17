Glossary of Broken Dreams, A Prescient Film Paved With Good Intentions by Johannes Grenzfurthner

Johannes Grenzfurthner, artist, filmmaker and self-described “Lumpennerd”, has released the trailer for his rather prescient film entitled “Glossary of Broken Dreams“. The film, which was paved with good intentions, addresses the current world political climate, particularly the egregious amount of intolerance propagated on the internet, through puppet, pixels, anime, live action and stock footage.

Lumpennerd Johannes Grenzfurthner gives an ideotaining cinematic revue about important political concepts. Everyone is talking about freedom! Privacy! Identity! Resistance! The Market! The Left! But, yikes, Johannes can’t tolerate ignorant and topically abusive comments on the “Internet” anymore! Supported by writer Ishan Raval, in this film, Johannes explains, re-evaluates, and sometimes sacrifices political golden calves of discourse.