Sleek Glass Cabin Shaped Like the Outline of a House

Russian architect Alexander Nerovnya creates beautifully sleek, glass-fronted cabins, several of which are playfully shaped and outlined like traditional houses as imagined, perhaps, by a child. One such design includes the York House, which sports larger rooms to accommodate more people.

According to the design, this secluded and very spacious house is located on a slight incline on the edge of the forest. As with other Alex Nerovnya Architecture projects, we used simple geometry shaped in an unusual manner, this time utilizing a common gable roof.

Other designs include the Goethe house and the Sol House.

via My Modern Met