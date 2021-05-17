Scientific Glass Blower Shows How He Uses His Specialized Skills to Create Unique Beer Glasses

Tim Drier, a scientific glassblower by trade, demonstrated for Wired how he uses his specialized skills in making his own unique line of glass barware. Drier explained the process of blowing the glass, making different shapes with the glass, controlling the amount of heat he uses with each step, his use of graphite rods to help form the design, and the tweezers to help clean everything up.

Tim Drier works with scientific glass all day, but what if he took some of those techniques he’s perfected for scientific glass and applies them to standard barware?