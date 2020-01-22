Uniquely Talented Girl Simultaneously Plays Two Separate Melodies on Two Recorders Using Her Nose

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Japanese student Haruka quite impressively performed the very popular song “Sekai ni Hitotsu Dake no Hana” (“The One and Only Flower in the World”) by SMAP simultaneously on two recorders, skillfully playing two separate melodies using only her nose and a bag of bread for leverage.

Haruka told SoraNews24 that she was able to master this unique skill by swimming.

I’ve been a member of the swimming club at school for three years now, so I had a lot of practice breathing through my nose.

Haruka jokes about adding more instruments to her two-nostril band.

The next step is to add more recorders.

Here’s the original version of the song.

via SoraNews24