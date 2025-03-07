A Sultry 1960s Girl Group Cover of the Van Halen Song ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love’

Postmodern Jukebox collaborated with jazz vocalist Veronica Swift and two backup singers to perform a sultry 1960s girl group cover of the classic Van Halen song “Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love”. The vocals were superb and their coordinated dance moves really fit the genre well.

You’ve seen Veronica Swift’s virtuosic jazz singing in our “Rag Doll” cover – now, watch her channel both the Ronettes and David Lee Roth in our ‘60s girl-group-with-an-edge remake of Van Halen’s 1978 hit, “Ain’t Talking’ ‘bout Love.”

Swift previously collaborated with PMJ on a 1920’s hot jazz cover of “Rag Doll”.