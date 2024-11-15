1920s Hot Jazz Cover of the Aerosmith Song ‘Rag Doll’

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with singer Veronica Swift to perform a bouncy 1920s hot jazz cover of the 1987 Aerosmith song “Rag Doll”. As she sang, Swift’s fabulous swingy dress kept time with the beat.

If you’re a PMJ fan and haven’t yet acquainted yourself with Veronica Swift, get ready to meet one of the most exciting and original vocalists of today. Here she is making her PMJ debut on our version of a 1987 Aerosmith classic that could have been a 1920s dance craze: “Rag Doll”.