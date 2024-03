Little Girl Gives Her Father a Full Nail Salon Treatment Using Colorful Straws Taped to His Fingers

Nika Diwa captured adorable footage of her daughter giving her husband a full nail salon treatment using colorful straws taped to his fingers. When one of the “nails” broke, he inquired about getting it fixed. The little girl replied that it would cost extra.

Walked in on my husband’s nail appointment with our toddler

