Magnificent ‘Walkover’ Footage of Giraffes Gracefully Exiting Their Stall Shot From Below

The Zookeeper Guy put his phone on the ground and captured magnificent footage of giraffes at the Copenhagen Zoo gracefully exiting from their stalls and walking above the camera. He calls these photographic events “Giraffe Walkovers” and this one held a wonderful surprise at the end.

I’ve done a few giraffe walkovers but this one I think is really cool, if you stick it out to the end, there’s a surprise close up for you. It always amazes me how they spot the smallest things, even when it’s on the ground like my phone here.