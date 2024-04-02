Chiropractor Gives Giraffe With a Stiff Neck a Pain-Relieving Adjustment

Dr. Joren Whitley, a caring chiropractor to both humans and animals alike, gave a much needed adjustment to a giraffe who was having trouble moving his jaw due to neck pain. The giraffe felt much better after a few movements and let the doctor know much it was appreciated.

A simple adjustment on this giraffe to get his jaw moving the right way.

Dr. Whitley gave another treatment to the giraffe. The animal simply directed Dr. Whitley to where the neck stiffness was and he responded with an adjustment. The giraffe was so happy and gave the good doctor a hug, of sorts.

Dr. Whitley Also Advises on Skeletons at the Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City