I Am Gingerbread Groot

Norwegian cake designer Caroline Eriksson, who built a truly impressive giant gingerbread Alien Xenomorph sculpture in 2018, has even outdone her own self with a breathtakingly detailed giant gingerbread Groot that sits at the kitchen table. Like her previous work, Eriksson formed the gingerbread around a giant iron frame. The entire project took Eriksson five weeks to finish.
The recipe I use is the basic gingerbread recipe with a little bit extra syrup, more flour, and no baking powder – makes the pieces a bit harder with a smooth surface. …There is a thin steel frame underneath, the rest is only gingerbread and melted sugar – works really great as adhesive! …It took 5 weeks in total, with planning and building, full time!