I Am Gingerbread Groot

Norwegian cake designer Caroline Eriksson, who built a truly impressive giant gingerbread Alien Xenomorph sculpture in 2018, has even outdone her own self with a breathtakingly detailed giant gingerbread Groot that sits at the kitchen table. Like her previous work, Eriksson formed the gingerbread around a giant iron frame. The entire project took Eriksson five weeks to finish.