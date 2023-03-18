Mixologist Prepares Three Versions of Gin and Tonic

Talented Slovenian mixologist Kevin Kos prepared and tasted three versions of the iconic Gin and Tonic cocktail from three different timelines. The first is a recipe from the 1850s that uses dry gin and tonic syrup with carbonated water, the second uses Spanish gin with Mediterranean tonic water in a goblet, and the third features Japanese gin, saline, and Indian tonic water in a highball glass with tall ice slice.

If you ask your parents or grandparents what cocktails they enjoyed when they were young, chances are the Gin & Tonic will be among the answers. So today we’re taking a look at this simple mix of gin & tonic – where it started, how it evolved and how I enjoy it today. I’ll make 3 versions, from the oldest, to the modern, and I’ll let you know what I think about them.