Diagonal Wrapping and Other Gift Wrapping Hacks

The handy DIY site Blossom posted very helpful hacks for wrapping gifts for any occasion without the usual struggle and frustration many of encounter while trying to successfully accomplish said task.
These hacks include a tape tab for simple unwrapping, creating a card pocket with wrapping paper, closing up a gift bag without any tape and what to do when you run out of tape. But the most frustrating thing about gift wrapping – running out of gift paper – well, there’s a hack for that too: diagonal wrapping.
Wrapping gifts got a whole lot easier with these 13 clever ideas!