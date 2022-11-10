Giant Rabbit Acts More Like a Dog Than a Bunny

An adorable Flemish Giant rabbit named Guus, who lives in Amsterdam, acts more like a dog than a bunny, according to his beloved human Danielle who calls him her cheeky “bulldog-bunny”. He enjoys going for walks around the block on a leash, he loves chasing cats, he goes to the door when he’s ready to go outside, and he doesn’t particularly like the food that other rabbits enjoy.

The behavior of him is very similar to a dog which was like unexpected and he knows her the door is to go to the garden. He always jumps up to the door and tries to open it. …Rabbits love banana or like strawberry and Guus is actually scared of a banana. When you put a piece of banana in front of his mouth and he’s like smelling and he’s just like pulling back. … It’s funny to see what’s “normal”, when all the bunnies go left, he goes right straight away.

