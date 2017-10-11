Laughing Squid

A Hilarious Compilation of the Adorable Giant Panda Cubs of the Toronto Zoo Repeatedly Falling Down

The Toronto Zoo posted a hilarious compilation of their resident giant panda family consisting of a mama and her two cubs, as they reached, climbed, tumbled and fell in so many different ways. This Giant Panda Cam footage was taken over the course of 24 months. None of the pandas were hurt despite the falls, and according to Zoo officials “falling was a normal and expected part of the play”

The researchers suggested that the natural play experiences of growing cubs with their mothers and siblings may significantly contribute to the panda cubs’ development into reproductively successful adults. In celebration of our giant panda cubs second birthday on October 13, we at the Toronto Zoo wanted to show you just how promising the development of Canada’s first giant panda cubs has been over the last 24 months.

The giant pandas are part of a cooperative conservation program between Canada and China.

As part of a long-term conservation partnership agreement between China and Canada, China will loan two giant pandas to two Canadian Zoos (Toronto and Calgary) for a ten year period.

