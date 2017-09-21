Artist Uses a Chainsaw to Transform a Fallen Redwood Tree Into a Stunning Giant Pacific Octopus

Talented artisan Jeffrey Michael Samudosky of JMS Wood Sculpture in Gig Harbor, Washington has created an absolutely stunning giant pacific octopus that he carved with a chainsaw into a large piece of wood from a fallen redwood tree. The enormous cephalopod took a great deal of time and effort, but the result is absolutely gorgeous.
Please take a moment to enjoy the images below of the Giant Pacific Octopus’ transformation. Also, a special thanks to our friend Redwood Burl for providing the wood used in this sculpture, and a beautiful location in which to carve it.
photos by JMS Wood Sculpture
via reddit, My Modern Met