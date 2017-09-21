Artist Uses a Chainsaw to Transform a Fallen Redwood Tree Into a Stunning Giant Pacific Octopus

Please take a moment to enjoy the images below of the Giant Pacific Octopus’ transformation. Also, a special thanks to our friend Redwood Burl for providing the wood used in this sculpture, and a beautiful location in which to carve it.

Talented artisan Jeffrey Michael Samudosky of JMS Wood Sculpture in Gig Harbor, Washington has created an absolutely stunning giant pacific octopus that he carved with a chainsaw into a large piece of wood from a fallen redwood tree. The enormous cephalopod took a great deal of time and effort, but the result is absolutely gorgeous.

