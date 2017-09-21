Laughing Squid

Artist Uses a Chainsaw to Transform a Fallen Redwood Tree Into a Stunning Giant Pacific Octopus

Giant Pacific Octopus Reflected

Talented artisan Jeffrey Michael Samudosky of JMS Wood Sculpture in Gig Harbor, Washington has created an absolutely stunning giant pacific octopus that he carved with a chainsaw into a large piece of wood from a fallen redwood tree. The enormous cephalopod took a great deal of time and effort, but the result is absolutely gorgeous.

Please take a moment to enjoy the images below of the Giant Pacific Octopus’ transformation. Also, a special thanks to our friend Redwood Burl for providing the wood used in this sculpture, and a beautiful location in which to carve it.

Giant Pacific Octopus Raw Wood

Giant Pacific Octopus Carving

Giant Pacific Octopus From Underneath

Giant Pacific Octopus Rough Finish

Giant Pacific Octopus Sprayed

Giant Pacific Octo

Giant Pacific Octopus

photos by JMS Wood Sculpture

via reddit, My Modern Met


