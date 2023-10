Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas sculpted a terrifying giant red-eyed, long-legged spider completely out of chocolate. Like his other fantastic sculptures, this spider was incredibly realistic, although very sweet.

For the first time in a really long time I’m able to create a Halloween themed chocolate showpiece. I love the way this cute little spider turned out! My favorite part are the red sugar eyes. This is the sweetest way to overcome your fear!