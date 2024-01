Giant Anteater Tears Open Wrapped Christmas Presents

A giant anteater named King Bumi who lives at the North Florida Wildlife Center in Lamont, Florida, excitedly tore open the wrapped presents he received for Christmas. He strategically knocked over the smaller gifts so that he could get at the largest on in the stack. He struggled with the wrapping paper a bit, but eventually tore the lid off.

Thanks to your donations, King Bumi has received many early Christmas gifts, and now, he cannot be stopped