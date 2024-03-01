‘Ghostwriter’, A Clever AI-Powered Typewriter That Uses ChatGPT to Answer Queries Typed in by Users

Designer Arvind Sanjeev created the cleverly named “Ghostwriter”, a modified vintage Brother typewriter that uses Open AI’s language model ChatGPT to answer queries that are manually typed in by users.

Inside is an Arduino that reads the user’s prompts and shares it with a raspberry pi which queries the GPT-3 API.

Sanjeev also uses Ghostwriter to make a powerful statement about the future of creative livelihoods alongside the advancement of AI.

Writers, artists, and all creatives are unsure of their role in this new world with AI. The Ghostwriter is a poetic intervention that allows us to take a moment to breathe and reflect on this new creative relationship we are forming with machines. …By interacting with Ghostwriter, creatives understand that true power is unleashed only when a human combines their emotional intellect with the computational brute force of an AI.

The Ghostwriter is a project that invites us to mindfully co-create with the AI through a vintage typewriter’s tactile and physical form.

via Toxel