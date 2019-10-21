An Incredible Ghostbusters Halloween Light Show With a Badass Pumpkin Singing ‘I Ain’t Afraid of No Ghost’

As he does every year for Halloween, Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows decorated his home on 15 Phillips Court in Tracy, California with tens of thousands of twinkling lights that fabulously respond to music. For the 2019 holiday, BetGeorge chose the very appropriate theme song from “Ghost Busters”, which features a badass pumpkin singing “I ain’t afraid of no ghost”.

Who you gonna call?? No Halloween home light show is complete without this classic.

As with all his light shows, the money he raises goes to McHenry House, a local shelter for families.

Here’s a couple of other light shows BetGeorge created for Halloween 2019.