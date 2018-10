A noble German Shepherd named Thorin very gently sniffed out a bevy of baby quails who were chirping away while crawling around on a comfy shag rug. After meeting these little birds, Thorin sat down and stood guard over them, remaining completely affable even when they climbed upon him.

It appears that Thorin is quite skilled at minding baby ducks as well.

via Rumble Viral, Digg