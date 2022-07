American Man Tries to Teach His German Wife How to Correctly Pronounce ‘Hippopotamus’

Jeremy La Edwards hilariously tried to teach his German-born wife Sarah to pronounce “hippopotamus” correctly but to no avail. Sarah just could not get the pronunciation correct despite multiple tries over several different videos.

Still an everyday struggle

However, one good turn deserves another, and Sarah gave Jeremy several words in German that he could pronounce.

via Digg