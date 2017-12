Jolly good, chaps. I decided to animate this splendid audio clip of our very own George Orwell, explaining how to make a perfect cup of tea.

Filmmaker Luís Sá has created a brilliant animation that perfectly captures both the elegance and eloquence of the iconic author George Orwell as he meticulously describes his personal method for making the perfect cup of tea .

