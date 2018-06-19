Dancers in Yellow Frolic Around the Woods in the Official Video for the George Harrison’s ‘What Is Life’

In 2016, George Harrison‘s widow Olivia and son Dhani held a worldwide contest through Genero.tv to determine what filmmaker from anywhere would provide the video for Harrison’s 1971 song “What Is Life“. The winner was Brandon Moore from Oakland, California. This winning video features Emma Rubinowitz and Esteban Hernandez, both of the San Francisco Ballet, who play a happy go lucky couple dressed in yellow who go frolicking around the streets and in the woods within the San Francisco Presidio. Per Olivia and Dhani Harrison, this video truly captured the lightheartedness of the song’s lyrics.

Congratulations to Brandon Moore from the United States whose video was chosen by Olivia & Dhani Harrison as the overall winner of the Genero.tv ‘What is Life’ Competition! ‘We were totally surprised and delighted by this video and it was a clear favourite for both of us. The dancer really expressed unbounded joy, and managed to capture the spirit of “What is Life” through movement, which the director captured beautifully. Thank you to each and every filmmaker for all of their time, effort and care, and above all their love for George and his music which is evident in all of these videos – it has been a real pleasure to watch them!’