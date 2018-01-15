On an amusing episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden from 2015, Jason Alexander got into character as George Costanza and re-recorded a personalized version of his classic voicemail message from Seinfeld for Kat Dennings. Here is the original scene from Seinfeld.
