Georg Carlin Plays a Hilarious ‘Hippy Dippy Weatherman’ on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1967

While appearing on the Christmas Eve episode of The Ed Sullivan Show, the great George Carlin quite hilariously put on his “Hippy Dippy Weatherman” Al Sleet persona and gave a memorable account of the weather across the United States during the 1967 holiday season.

Our weather tonight is dominated by a large low-pressure center. …This is a Canadian low, which is not to be confused with a Mexican high…