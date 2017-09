An Amazing Geometric Cake That Appears to Be Covered In Cherries That Aren’t Cherries At All

decided to experiment with various objects placed in a constrained space. At first, the idea was to pour spheres into an invisible box. However, soon after I decided to replace spheres with cherries. I liked this idea alot – the cake was supposed to look exactly like real cherries! I used neutral glaze and isomalt decor for green stems and leaves.

