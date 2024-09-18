Top GeoGuessrs Intensely Compete in the Grand Finals of the GeoGuessr World Cup 2024

Professional GeoGuessr player Trevor Rainbolt and Launders hosted the GeoGuessr World Cup 2024 grand finals, which took place at the Stockholm City Hall on September 14, 2024. During the intense competition, contestants competed against each other in determining random locations from the construction of roads, utility poles, license plates, traffic markers, street signs, and bollards.

Stage host Pala Gilroy Sen announced the winner of the grand finals as Mathieu “Blinky” Huet from France.

Blinky, the Frenchmen who took the World Cup by storm.

