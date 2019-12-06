Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Beautiful Geodesic Sphere Made Out of Wood Knots

by on

Talented cabinet maker Keith Williams of Oddball Gallery, who previously turned plywood boards into gorgeous geodesic spheres, created a beautiful 19″ diameter geodesic sphere using a variety of knots from wood he’s collected over the years. Williams sees the knots as something much more profound than flaws.

n the 27 years of my woodworking business, I have never thrown away a knot. Many people see knots as a defect, but to me, knots are the visual representation of a tree’s struggle to thrive. Not all little limbs become big branches, but their combined efforts on behalf of the tree as a whole should be celebrated. Just like human scars, they tell a story of sacrifice and healing. Each of these “scars” has a unique personality and deserves the chance to be appreciated as art.

Wood Knot Geodesic Sphere

Geodesic Sphere of Knots Triangles

Geodesic Sphere of Knots Glued

Geodesic Sphere of Knots

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved