A Gaggle of Geese March In a Danish Parade

A gaggle of obedient Toulouse geese marched swiftly in time to the beat of a streetside march during a parade in Odense, Denmark. While this may seem to be an unusual sight, this parade happens every year around the holidays. According to the Ganzefanfare website, this tradition goes back a long way across Europe.

(translated) A maitre tambour, a drummer and a dozen pedigree toulouser geese are the superb ingredients of this magnificent act. …Based on the age-old tradition of goose herding it is the roguish, cheerful and surely the most playful note at your festival, street or theater, fair or exhibation, shopping mall or first stone…….

A similar parade also occurs in Belgium during the Gentse Feesten (Ghent Festival).

And in the Dutch town of Geleen.

via Justin Taylor