Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards Featuring Pop Culture Stars Expressing Romantic Feelings In Their Own Way

As he does each year, the very talented PJ McQuade has created a new series of 21 wonderfully geeky illustrated Valentine’s Day cards featuring pop culture celebrities and characters who each express their romantic feelings in a style of their own. The cards are available for purchase through McQuade’s site or through the CastleMcQuade Etsy store.

21 Valentine’s Day cards – Larry David, Ripley, Pennywise, Keanu Reeves, Kylo Ren, Jareth the Goblin King, Darth Vader, Ian Malcolm, Severus Snape, Quint, The Hound, Yoda, Lando, Agent Cooper, True Romance, Khan, The Lord of Darkness, Gollum, Hodor, Brick & George McFly.

Here’s just a few cards from the 2020 Valentine’s Day series.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips