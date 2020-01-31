Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards Featuring Pop Culture Stars Expressing Romantic Feelings In Their Own Way

by on

PJ McQuaid 21 Geektastic VDay Cards

As he does each year, the very talented PJ McQuade has created a new series of 21 wonderfully geeky illustrated Valentine’s Day cards featuring pop culture celebrities and characters who each express their romantic feelings in a style of their own. The cards are available for purchase through McQuade’s site or through the CastleMcQuade Etsy store.

21 Valentine’s Day cards – Larry David, Ripley, Pennywise, Keanu Reeves, Kylo Ren, Jareth the Goblin King, Darth Vader, Ian Malcolm, Severus Snape, Quint, The Hound, Yoda, Lando, Agent Cooper, True Romance, Khan, The Lord of Darkness, Gollum, Hodor, Brick & George McFly.

Here’s just a few cards from the 2020 Valentine’s Day series.

PJ McQuade Larry David VDay Card

PJ McQuaid Alien Ripley and Jonesy

PJ McQuaid Jareth VDay

PJ McQuaid Jeff Goldbum Jurassic Park

PJ McQuaid Kylo Ren VDay

PJ McQuaid Pennywise VDay

http://www.pjmcquade.com/#/geektastic-valentines-day-cards/

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved