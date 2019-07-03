The Top Five Garlic Peeling Hacks Ranked

Food vlogger Adam Ragusea reviewed and ranked the top five novel hacks for peeling a garlic glove. He started with the paring knife stabbing method before moving on to the microwave method, the two bowl method, the rolling method and at the top of his list was the good old knife smashing method.

Every few years, a hack for peeling garlic takes the world by a storm the blows out just as fast as it blew in. I think there’s a reason for that. Peeling garlic is just fundamentally laborious and there’s no way around it. That said, you’ve gotta peel it some way if you want to eat it, so here are my top five garlic-peeling methods, ranked.

