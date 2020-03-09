Clever Mashup of a Garden Sprinkler Playing the Drum Machine Intro to the New Order Song ‘Blue Monday’

Social marketeer Ritch Ames captured the sound of his neighbor’s lawn sprinkler playing the drum machine intro to the iconic New Order song “Blue Monday'”. Ames combined the mechanical sound with the a live performance of the song for a really clever mashup of the two.

Captured in a neighbour’s garden – this little Garden Sprinkler is happily hammering out the drum pattern to New Order’s legendary song. There must be other things happily performing other songs – music is all around us – please let me know if you spot something and can’t be bothered to edit it, I’ll have a pop at it, my skills are very average so let’s see what happens.

Ames previously remixed a Heathrow Airport moving walkway and The Smiths’ song “How Soon Is Now”.

