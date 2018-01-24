Musician Uses GarageBand to Perform a Cover of ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ Solely on His iPad

Here’s my take on the Buggles’ 1979 hit, “Video Killed the Radio Star”, using NOTHING but the fantastic on-board sounds of GarageBand for iOS10: so unbelievably powerful…All vocal parts recorded using the internal mic, with lead vocal processed through the internal guitar amp simulator: the original 1979 vocal was played back through a VOX AC30 guitar amp to get that sound. Everything here mixed on the iPad as well, with lots of effects not fazing it in the slightest.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!