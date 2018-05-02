Laughing Squid

How Game of Thrones Combines Visual Effects With Organic Elements to Create a Sense of Realism

In another chapter of their ongoing analysis of the blockbuster HBO series Game of Thrones, the insightful folks at ScreenPrism took a look at how the series combined fantastic visual effects with organic elements in order to provide a sense of a familiar historical realism to the viewers.

One of the show’s superpowers is the way it blends fantasy and realism so artfully that we kind of feel this all could be real history. …the secret to the show’s believability is that it combines those over-the-top parts with realistic elements. …but even as the effects get more and more daring and elaborate, their power comes from adhering to the same guidelines playing on what we know…

