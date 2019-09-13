Laughing Squid

Star Wars Dark Side Band ‘Galactic Empire’ Performs a Sinister Heavy Metal Cover of ‘The Imperial March’

Star Wars themed band Galactic Empire, who previously performed an out of this world heavy metal cover of the Star Wars main theme song, further embraced their respective dark sides with a gorgeously layered heavy metal cover of the iconic song “The Imperial March”. Being that the band consists of characters from the antagonist side of the Star Wars story, this leitmotif anthem rang particularly very true.

Sometimes the Force is with them, as seen in this badass performance of the “March of the Resistance”.





