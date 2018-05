Tested editor Norman Chan met up with Jonathan Tippett, the founder of Furrion and creator of the Prosthesis mech. Chan got the low down on how the 15-foot tall, 8,000 pound mech suit works.

This 8000 pound mech is directly controlled by Jonathan using his arms and legs, without any stabilizing gimbals or gyros. Jonathan explains how he has to essentially relearn to crawl in the Prosthesis, and we see and hear this massive machine lumber across a parking lot.