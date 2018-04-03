Prosthesis Exoskeleton, A Giant 15′ Tall, 8000 Pound Mech Suit That Can Reach a Top Speed of 20 MPH

As part of their Exo-Bionics initiative, Furrion built a Prosthesis exoskeleton, which is a giant mech suit that stands 15-feet tall, weighs 8,000 pounds, and can reach a a top speed of 20 mph.

At the heart of every mech, is a human pilot. We combine cutting edge technology with the age old pursuit of physical mastery and human skill to create an entirely new human experience. The act of learning to pilot a massive mech is a testament to the innate human drive to push boundaries and achieve excellence through practice and physical conditioning.